$10.65 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post sales of $10.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the highest is $10.80 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $7.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $39.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $39.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.65 million, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of PSTL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 809.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.