10,610 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $53.48. 142,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,607,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.85. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

