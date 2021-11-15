1,204,617 Shares in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,204,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TALK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Italk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Italk in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Italk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Shares of TALK stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. Italk Inc has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

