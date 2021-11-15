12,784 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 47.1% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

NYSE CCI opened at $180.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.73. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

