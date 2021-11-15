$135.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce $135.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.94 billion and the highest is $137.45 billion. Walmart reported sales of $134.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $565.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $562.03 billion to $571.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $582.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $573.40 billion to $593.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.96.

WMT traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,606,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

