$143.74 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report sales of $143.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.12 million to $147.36 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $130.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $568.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.91 million to $570.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $593.69 million, with estimates ranging from $591.83 million to $595.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,782 shares of company stock worth $3,189,855 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,019,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.60. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,058. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $97.13 and a 12 month high of $261.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.43 and its 200 day moving average is $178.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

