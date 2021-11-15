150,224 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,302,000 after purchasing an additional 551,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,809 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

NYSE:MRO opened at $16.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -277.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

