164,922 Shares in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 164,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.20% of Ceragon Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 76,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,343 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 107,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.50 million, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.74 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

