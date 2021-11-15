1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 320 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

DWX opened at $38.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

