1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $804,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,167 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after acquiring an additional 659,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 62.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,087 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 231,229 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 149,235 shares during the period.

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

BUD stock opened at $59.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

