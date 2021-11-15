1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

