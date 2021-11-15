1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $692,000 Investment in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $813.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.21.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

