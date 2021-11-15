1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

