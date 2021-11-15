$19.21 Million in Sales Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report $19.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.65 million and the highest is $20.77 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $12.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $68.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.06 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $123.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $151,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $306,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,571 shares of company stock worth $1,629,521. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

