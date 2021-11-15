19,865 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total transaction of $21,109,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,732 shares of company stock worth $129,149,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.81.

ABNB stock opened at $206.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.45 and its 200 day moving average is $155.77.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

