$209.65 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post sales of $209.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.90 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $19.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 972.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $454.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $465.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $384.65 million, with estimates ranging from $270.80 million to $498.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

DVAX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $142,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,055,768 shares of company stock valued at $33,432,830. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 71.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,798,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 75,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

