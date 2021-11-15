$209.65 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post sales of $209.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.90 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $19.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 972.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $454.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $465.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $384.65 million, with estimates ranging from $270.80 million to $498.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

DVAX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $142,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,055,768 shares of company stock valued at $33,432,830. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 71.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,798,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 75,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.