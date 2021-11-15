$235.54 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will report sales of $235.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.40 million and the highest is $237.43 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $198.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $895.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $893.10 million to $897.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $972.50 million, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $991.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HURN. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,049,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,566,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 38,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.83. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

