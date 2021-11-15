24,807 Shares in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $482,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAPS shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

