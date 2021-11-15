30,850 Shares in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Quipt Home Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,171,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

QIPT stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

