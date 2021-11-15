$322.50 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post sales of $322.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.90 million to $342.10 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $294.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

