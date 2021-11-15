35,341 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 266,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,629,000 after buying an additional 196,983 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.