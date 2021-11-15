369 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,736,000 after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after acquiring an additional 436,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $530.95 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $386.44 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $501.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

