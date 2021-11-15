$37.11 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post $37.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.37 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $25.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $145.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.02 million to $147.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $163.08 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $173.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.79. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.