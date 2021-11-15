$37.11 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post $37.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.37 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $25.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $145.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.02 million to $147.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $163.08 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $173.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.79. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

