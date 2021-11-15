$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $19.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.70. 1,751,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,789. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

