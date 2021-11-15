$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $19.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.70. 1,751,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,789. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.