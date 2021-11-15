$434.85 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will report sales of $434.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $460.40 million. Materion reported sales of $339.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.22. The company had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,835. Materion has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 232,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

