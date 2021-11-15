460,842 Shares in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 460,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FibroGen by 90.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,214 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FibroGen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after purchasing an additional 771,790 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $22,833,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the second quarter worth approximately $11,308,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in FibroGen by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400,207 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In related news, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

