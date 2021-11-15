$467.50 Million in Sales Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report $467.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $469.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $467.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.46. 666,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.29. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $51,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

