$552.43 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce $552.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.35 million and the lowest is $546.50 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $519.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

APO traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,546. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $42.89 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,465,879 shares of company stock worth $93,381,922. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

