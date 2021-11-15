62,006 Shares in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 4.1% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 15.4% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

