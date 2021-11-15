$710,000.00 in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce sales of $710,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $1.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $61.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $388.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.84.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

