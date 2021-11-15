8,564 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,564 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 99,333.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 54.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 685.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $130.08 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.08 and a 200-day moving average of $121.55.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

