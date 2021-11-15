$97.55 Million in Sales Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to post sales of $97.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.00 million. Points International reported sales of $56.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $358.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $372.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $423.90 million, with estimates ranging from $412.80 million to $435.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Points International had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

PCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of PCOM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,175. Points International has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.84 million, a PE ratio of -94.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.61% of Points International worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

