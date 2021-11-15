$994.52 Million in Sales Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will announce $994.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $966.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines posted sales of $928.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Shares of AEM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.19. 90,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

