a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Receives $13.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

AKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

AKA opened at $12.73 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.