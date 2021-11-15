A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Samuel M. Carver Sells 5,140 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AOS traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.76. 782,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

