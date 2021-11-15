A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Samuel M. Carver Sells 5,140 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AOS traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.76. 782,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.
A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.
A. O. Smith Company Profile
A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.
Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.