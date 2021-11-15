Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AADI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Caley Castelein acquired 259,998 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,773.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $188,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $478,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $825,000.

NASDAQ AADI opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

