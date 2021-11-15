Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $227.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.