AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Major Shareholder Buys $2,995,689.60 in Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 202,960 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ABCL opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

