Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Up 6,900.0% in October

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 6,900.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AABVF stock remained flat at $$0.13 on Monday. Aberdeen International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

