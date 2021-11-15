Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Up 6,900.0% in October

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 6,900.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AABVF stock remained flat at $$0.13 on Monday. Aberdeen International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.
About Aberdeen International
