Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires 2,051 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 72.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $114.85 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $116.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average is $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $221.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.