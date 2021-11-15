Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $21.54 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $128.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $227.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.21. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.