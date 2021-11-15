Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,231 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 177,061 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $60.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

