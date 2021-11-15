Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 194 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Starbucks by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $7,064,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.40 and its 200-day moving average is $114.56. The firm has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $93.70 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

