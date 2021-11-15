Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) PT Lowered to $13.00 at TD Securities

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.42.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $505.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -199.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

