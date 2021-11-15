Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to post $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,817. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,661,970 shares of company stock worth $812,205,048 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

