AceD Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $50,253.11 and approximately $4,854.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000872 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

