Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 229.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

ACRS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.86. 2,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,364. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,520,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $659,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

