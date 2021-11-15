ACoconut (AC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $81,435.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. ACoconut has a market cap of $925,894.28 and $81,435.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

