ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACVA. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $20.15 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 31,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $641,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 123,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,476,535.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,875 shares of company stock worth $4,496,908 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

