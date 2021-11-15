Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Stock Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 403,483 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 352,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 104,540 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 189,707 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 304,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 273,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 53,144 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADX opened at $21.94 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $2.83 dividend. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 51.60%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

